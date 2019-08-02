Pampered Campers
Lodging
In the last few years, “camping” in Maine has come to encompass yurts, treehouses, and tricked-out tents. This summer, we’re seeing the next wave, with new offerings at decades-old campgrounds, and even state parks, that allow you to commune with nature from the comfort of a queen-size bed.
Sandy Pines Campground
The Shelter: An Airstream, two Old West–style covered wagons, a glass house, a transparent dome-shaped tent, and a shepherd’s hut, set in the woods near Goose Rocks Beach and furnished by Kennebunkport designer Krista Stokes, join the 16 “glamp tents” added last year.
Rates: $199–$389/night
The Site: A 1968 resort, reimagined with a saltwater pool, bathhouse, general store, lawn games, and more.
Comfort Zone: Stokes took her cues from the structures, going with mid-century details, such as a queen headboard upholstered in Manuel Canovas palm-leaf fabric and a faux-leather, kidney-shaped banquette in the Airstream (left), and rustic log king-size beds by Old Hickory Furniture in the covered wagons and cabin.
277 Mills Rd., Kennebunkport. 207-967-2483. sandypinescamping.com
Point Sebago Resort
The Shelter: Four lakeside, safari-style canvas tents outfitted by Denver-based designer Robin Gaensslen, arranged around a community fire pit.
Rates: $150–$175/night
The Site: The Disneyland of campgrounds — a 50-year-old, 775-acre resort offering archery, canoe races, golf, hayrides, and happy hours.
Comfort Zone: Each 650-square-foot tent has a queen and bunk bed and its own theme, from the boho-style Gadabout, featuring a jewel-toned, Moroccan-inspired rug and hand-woven rattan pendant lamp to the swanky Serendipity (conceptual image above), furnished with a cottonwood tree-trunk side table in a shimmery finish and stack of fluffy, faux-fur floor pillows.
261 Point Sebago Rd., Casco. 207-558-8000. covecommunities.com/pointsebago
Maine State Parks
The Shelter: Ten canvas tents on wooden platforms, available through a first-of-its-kind partnership between Maine State Parks and the tent-rental marketplace Tentrr.
Rates: $100/night
The Site: Six parks so far — Bradbury Mountain, Camden Hills, Lamoine, Mt. Blue, Peaks-Kenny, and Rangeley Lake — stretching from the south and west to central Maine and Down East.
Comfort Zone: Glam by state park standards, each site has a tent with queen bunk beds (BYO bedding) and a woodstove, a five-person dome tent (assembly required), fire pit, picnic table, campfire grill and tools, and Adirondack chairs.
Various state parks. tentrr.com