Pampered Campers

Sandy Pines Campground

The Shelter: An Airstream, two Old West–style covered wagons, a glass house, a transparent dome-shaped tent, and a shepherd’s hut, set in the woods near Goose Rocks Beach and furnished by Kennebunkport designer Krista Stokes, join the 16 “glamp tents” added last year.

Rates: $199–$389/night

The Site: A 1968 resort, reimagined with a saltwater pool, bathhouse, general store, lawn games, and more.

Comfort Zone: Stokes took her cues from the structures, going with mid-century details, such as a queen headboard upholstered in Manuel Canovas palm-leaf fabric and a faux-leather, kidney-shaped banquette in the Airstream (left), and rustic log king-size beds by Old Hickory Furniture in the covered wagons and cabin.

277 Mills Rd., Kennebunkport. 207-967-2483. sandypinescamping.com