Book Your 2021 Fantasy Camp

Call it rusticators redux: Like their counterparts 100 years ago, city dwellers are flocking to the coast and country to de-stress in comfort and style. This time, though, they’re retreating not to fancy cottages, but fancy tents, treehouses, domes, and yurts. While still something of a novelty in Maine, “glamping,” or luxury camping, is on the verge of becoming mainstream with the arrival of French hospitality company Huttopia in Sanford, Kampgrounds of America’s Terramor Outdoor Resort in Bar Harbor, and Under Canvas in Surry.

“Acadia was one of our most requested national park locations, so it was a natural fit for our coast-to-coast expansion,” says Matt Gaghen, CEO of Under Canvas, a Montana company that develops luxury campgrounds near national parks. Because of coronavirus travel restrictions, the Surry property’s opening date is on hold, but Gaghen expects demand to be high when it does. “Escaping to the outdoors is a top priority for people following the pandemic,” he believes, and glamping sites tend to be spaced well apart, facilitating social distancing. Other hosts have risen to the challenge with policies like contactless check-ins and relaxed minimum-night stays to attract Mainers. Here’s the latest on new, and newly reopened, sites across the state.