Meet Maine's Gingerbread Man

Kevin Kiley really wants you to make a gingerbread house. He wants you to gather your COVID pod, break out the ’nog and the Nutcracker Suite, and summon your creative energy. “It doesn’t even have to be gingerbread,” he says, noting that pasta, matzo, and even dog-biscuit dough are fine alternatives. Heck, it doesn’t even have to be a house. In the 16 years he’s reigned as the grand pooh-bah of festive food structures at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor’s annual fundraiser, Gingerbread Spectacular!, Kiley’s seen versions of Van Gogh’s Starry Night, a spinning carousel, a sock monkey, and a mirror-as-ice-rink with gingerbread skaters skirting the surface via a hidden, magnetized track. One year, a local business team stuck a gingerbread dwelling inside a massive plastic dome and called it a snow globe. “It had sugar billowing inside for snow,” Kiley says. “It was quite incredible.”