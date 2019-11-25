Gilty Pleasures
Warm metallics are going the distance as darlings of the design world — and are perfect complements to shimmery holiday décor.
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
- Elevate your holiday baking with brass-finished stainless-steel measuring cups in mod, spoon-like shapes. $48/4-piece set. blancheandmimi.com
2. These 14-karat-gold-plated Italian scissors look sharp in a desk or crafting table caddy. $30–$46. blancheandmimi.com
3. Style is in Uashmama’s washable Metallic Platino paper bag, ideal as a catchall or plant pot. $16. minkahome.com
4. Raise your glasses (or play tic-tac-toe) on fruitsuper’s sleek Lift coasters, $68 for 4. urban-dwell.com
5. Honeycomb Studio’s porcelain-and-22-karat-gold Minimalist jewelry dish lets your baubles shine. $16. becomingjewelry.com
6. Visual Comfort & Co.’s gilded-iron Studio Martini table provides a sculptural cocktail perch. $385. fogglighting.com
7. Inspired by experiments plunging lit bulbs into paint, Marset’s Dipping Light offers a colorful take on mood lighting. $295. chiltons.com
8. Boho meets metallic on John Robshaw’s Moheti Euro pillow — a showstopper on any sofa. $175. margomoore.com