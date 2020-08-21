Giant’s Stairs
View of the Week
A bike ride with Mom leads Instagrammer danielle_tours to a magical spot.
My mom and I recently started going on bike rides together, which has been a great way to connect and enjoy nature. She invested in a motorized bike, which means she is always ready for 20-plus-mile rides, and we get to see so much. The smile on her face as we zoom down a hill is so special. I saw this house in Harpswell, near the Giant’s Stairs Trail. To me, it perfectly embodies the vibe of a Maine coastal home, weathered by the sea and storms, but still a warm and safe haven. What a magical spot.Danielle
