View of the Week

Giant's Stairs Trail, Harpswell, Maine

Photographed by Instagram's danielle_tours

Giant’s Stairs

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

A bike ride with Mom leads Instagrammer danielle_tours to a magical spot.

My mom and I recently started going on bike rides together, which has been a great way to connect and enjoy nature. She invested in a motorized bike, which means she is always ready for 20-plus-mile rides, and we get to see so much. The smile on her face as we zoom down a hill is so special. I saw this house in Harpswell, near the Giant’s Stairs Trail. To me, it perfectly embodies the vibe of a Maine coastal home, weathered by the sea and storms, but still a warm and safe haven. What a magical spot.Danielle


Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!

See more Views of the Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

9 Rainbow Finds to Brighten Your Home rainbow-inspired products Hidden Figures