The interior designer and owner of Urban Dwellings in Portland on delineating an open plan, her favorite spring fix, and how cooking for a crowd aboard an 1871 schooner has influenced her work.
A creative solution we recently came up with is…
An eight-foot-tall, mid-century-style walnut partition. It divides an office/living space in an open-concept Cumberland home. I love how it combines aesthetic and function, as well as the contrast of rich wood with the surrounding white walls.
An easy way to update for spring is…
Flowers! I like to plant pots of hyacinths for the color and, of course, the scent. Skillins Greenhouses are one of my favorite nurseries to visit and source from. Potted hyacinth, $3.99. skillins.com
Every dinner party needs…
A spread on a beautiful charcuterie board. This one, originally used for baking bread, has a lovely grain and patina. Vintage German bread board, $80. urban-dwell.com
My favorite room to design is…
The kitchen. In a past life, I was a steward cook on the midcoast’s Lewis R. French schooner, and then on private charters, sailing as far as South America. With this background of cooking in small spaces, I love strategizing how to maximize every square inch.
I love to collect…
Hand-blown glass ornaments. The tradition began when I was a penniless college student — the ornaments were a gift to myself for surviving finals — and continues today. We all deserve a bit of beauty in our lives and it doesn’t have to be costly. Lobster Buoy Ornaments, $32 each. cascobayglass.com
The perfect front door color is…
High-gloss black. It makes such a strong statement about the design and style awaiting you inside. Sherwin-Williams Tricorn Black, $67.99/gallon. Sherwin-Williams stores
Future clients, please let me use…
These delicately proportioned, wood-and-glass tables. I love to present clients with pieces that cannot be found at big retailers — these feel as though they were custom made for the owner. Mastea Coffee Table Miniforms, $952–$1,199. lomuarredi.com