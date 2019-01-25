Get to Know Nicola Manganello
Home Design
The interior designer/owner of Nicola’s Home in Yarmouth/promoter of rustic-elegant style on what to do with a salvaged window, bringing macramé back, and her favorite happy hour spot.
The room people often overlook but shouldn’t is…
The powder room. Because it’s a small space, and people spend little time there, you can take risks that have a major impact. This Cumberland Foreside powder room feels eclectic thanks to a partially stripped barn door and putty-colored vessel sink atop an aqua-washed pine bureau.
I currently have this on my workroom table…
A macramé pendant. We’re hanging a hundred of these in Scarborough’s Bei Capelli salon — I love the organic-glam look of the thread and brass. In a home, one would be gorgeous over a bed or you could use two as reading lights flanking a sofa. Lana Macramé Pendant, $398. anthropologie.com
My design signature is…
Incorporating salvaged items. I’m always looking for antique newel posts, barn doors, and leaded-glass windows to give a new home “patina.” Vintage windows aren’t insulated, so use them inside — to set off a foyer from a living space, say, or to give a view of a cathedral area from a bedroom. Casement window, $325. portlandsalvage.com
I’m dying to use this in a client’s home…
This chair would be fabulous fireside, at either end of a dining table, or pulled up to a wooden desk. I love how woven texture and wood are juxtaposed and down cushions make it so comfy. Custom wicker-and-wood chair, price available upon request. nicolashome.com
My favorite room to design is…
A bedroom because you can make it so personal. This coastal Biddeford master bedroom belongs to an outdoorsy couple with a natural style. They wanted a calming respite, so we used neutrals with just a few blue accents.
After a long day at work I like to…
Unwind with a Tito’s dirty martini and my husband or dad at the Royal River Grill House in Yarmouth. I designed it with comfortable, upholstered armchairs and settees that really invite you to linger. $10.25. royalrivergrillhouse.com