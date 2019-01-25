Home Design

Photograph by Jonathan Reece

Get to Know Nicola Manganello

By Jen DeRose on
Nicola Manganello

The interior designer/owner of Nicola’s Home in Yarmouth/promoter of rustic-elegant style on what to do with a salvaged window, bringing macramé back, and her favorite happy hour spot. 

The room people often overlook but shouldn’t is…

The powder room. Because it’s a small space, and people spend little time there, you can take risks that have a major impact. This Cumberland Foreside powder room feels eclectic thanks to a partially stripped barn door and putty-colored vessel sink atop an aqua-washed pine bureau.

powder room
Photograph by Jeff Roberts

I currently have this on my workroom table…

A macramé pendant. We’re hanging a hundred of these in Scarborough’s Bei Capelli salon — I love the organic-glam look of the thread and brass. In a home, one would be gorgeous over a bed or you could use two as reading lights flanking a sofa. Lana Macramé Pendant, $398. anthropologie.com

My design signature is…

Incorporating salvaged items. I’m always looking for antique newel posts, barn doors, and leaded-glass windows to give a new home “patina.” Vintage windows aren’t insulated, so use them inside — to set off a foyer from a living space, say, or to give a view of a cathedral area from a bedroom. Casement window, $325. portlandsalvage.com

casement window
Photograph by Cody Barry
wicker chair

I’m dying to use this in a client’s home…

This chair would be fabulous fireside, at either end of a dining table, or pulled up to a wooden desk. I love how woven texture and wood are juxtaposed and down cushions make it so comfy. Custom wicker-and-wood chair, price available upon request. nicolashome.com

My favorite room to design is…

bedroom because you can make it so personal. This coastal Biddeford master bedroom belongs to an outdoorsy couple with a natural style. They wanted a calming respite, so we used neutrals with just a few blue accents.

bedroom
Photograph by Jonathan Reece
martini

After a long day at work I like to…

Unwind with a Tito’s dirty martini and my husband or dad at the Royal River Grill House in Yarmouth. I designed it with comfortable, upholstered armchairs and settees that really invite you to linger. $10.25. royalrivergrillhouse.com

