Full Plate
<p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Tree </strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>A wedding gift to Taylor and his wife, Rachel, this 10-year-old Rangpur lime tree has survived relentless pruning by one of the couple’s four kids. Taylor uses what fruit he can salvage to make simple syrup for gin cocktails and mixes the leaves into Thai dishes. </span></p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Cookbooks</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>Five-year-old Oliver’s Legos sit atop some of Dad’s favorite references: <i>The Art of Eating Well</i>, <i>Simple Cooking</i>, <i>Cooking by Hand</i>, <i>The Joy of Cooking</i>, and <i>Leslie Mackie’s Macrina Bakery and Cafe Cookbook</i>. “If you know the context,” says the culinary history buff, “you understand what gives a dish its soul.” </span></p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Pancakes</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>Taylor’s recipe is adapted from one in <i>The Joy of Cooking</i>. For tanginess, he subs yogurt for milk. He uses one egg, rather than two, for a custardy consistency, and squeezes in juice from half a lemon “for lift,” a tip he picked up from the owners of Biddeford’s <a href='http://www.palacedinerme.com/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Palace Diner</a>. </span></p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Charcuterie</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>The chef’s version of convenience food. Taylor preps local salmon, ham, sausages, and bacon — along with meatballs, meatloaf, soups, and from-scratch pastas — at work, then freezes them for quick, kid-friendly meals at home. Can you guess 7-year-old Lincoln’s favorite? </span></p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Canned Goods</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>Maple syrup and raspberry jam, both made by Rachel’s father, plus chanterelle, maitake, matsutake, porcini, and lobster</span> <span class='s1'>mushrooms (that Taylor picks and preserves himself) round out the larder. </span></p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Knife</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>Taylor found this vintage Sabatier knife in his in-laws’ basement and sent it to a Vermont knife maker for a new applewood handle. “It’s carbon steel, which is stronger and sharpens better than stainless,” he says. The oak block is a leftover piece from the <a href='http://www.thehoneypaw.com/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Honey Paw</a> bar.</span></p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Pans </strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'>Vintage cast-iron pans have a superior polished (rather than grainy) surface, says Taylor, who got his at an antiques store. One thing that would improve their sizzle: “A gas stove! That’s on my list.”</p> <p>