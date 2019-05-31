</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Pancakes</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>Taylor’s recipe is adapted from one in <i>The Joy of Cooking</i>. For tanginess, he subs yogurt for milk. He uses one egg, rather than two, for a custardy consistency, and squeezes in juice from half a lemon “for lift,” a tip he picked up from the owners of Biddeford’s <a href='http://www.palacedinerme.com/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Palace Diner</a>. </span></p> <p>