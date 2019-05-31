My Space

Full Plate

Andrew Taylor's home kitchen
By Sarah Stebbins
Photograph by Michael D. Wilson

When he’s not cooking at acclaimed Portland restaurants Eventide Oyster Co., Honey Paw, or Hugo’s, find Andrew Taylor in his Cumberland kitchen, flipping pancakes for a rowdier crowd.

SEE MORE MAINE HOMES

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Flowers in the Attic Amy Pollien's soft pastels york harbor maine Golden Hour in York Harbor