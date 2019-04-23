Fresh Start

The day after closing on her Alna Cape, Michelle Peele drove to the empty place with a sledgehammer and laid waste to one of the bedroom walls. “It’s kind of like everything’s real raw — you’re sad because you left something that’s done and was beautiful,” she says of the Wiscasset lavender farm where she and her husband, Ed, previously lived and operated a wedding venue. Beyond the therapeutic benefit, the burst of aggression did wonders for opening up the space between the living area and master, making room for a sliding barn door.

Of course, there are smarter ways to take down drywall, as Michelle well knows. A licensed contractor, as well as an interior (and a floral) designer, she’s renovated or built 23 homes, 15 of them her own. (At this point, Ed trusts her eye so much he didn’t bother to look at the Alna house until after they bought it.) But sledgehammering is her ritual. That’s because with every move, she worries she’s made a mistake — that she’s lost something she’ll never get back. The hammer helps her cope. “You throw your whole self into a new project and you don’t have much remorse for very long,” she says. “You don’t have time to think about it.”

Nineteen years ago, this hands-on approach got Michelle and Ed through hell. They had designed a house in Southern Pines, North Carolina, that, Michelle says, “was custom-built to be our forever home.” But the night they moved in, one of their three daughters was killed in a car accident. “I was like, how can I stay here knowing that she put the brick sidewalk in?” So they began looking for a fixer-upper and found China Grove: a former plantation home listed on the National Register of Historic Places that had been abandoned for years. She and Ed quit their day jobs and threw themselves into renovating the circa 1790 Federal-style place. “I just worked fast and furiously until I could get through the grieving process,” Michelle says.