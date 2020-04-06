Fresh as a Daisy

Tucked behind the busy intersection of Washington and Allen Avenues in Portland, Michelle and Evan Glassman’s 1929 bungalow looks like it might have teleported from some distant glen. During their 2018 house search, the couple fell for the dwelling’s “storybook quality,” owing to its classic white-clapboard-and-green-shutter cladding, plunging roofline culminating in a snug front porch, and brick chimney running up the side. “The way it sat on the corner of the lot, it seemed very quaint to me,” says Michelle, a floral designer and former commercial property manager. “Like a little cottage you find in the woods or something.”

Fresh off their first successful renovation together, of a historic condo outside Boston, the Glassmans were looking to move to Portland, where Evan’s employer has an office, and into their next project. A dated place wrapped in a charming, well-kept package felt like the perfect fit. “It’s hard to change the footprint and, ultimately, the exterior of your home,” says Evan, an architect who specializes in 3D modeling. “So we were looking for something reasonably priced, and nice looking, that would allow us to go in and do what we wanted with the interior.”

Over the course of a whirlwind four months, the couple worked with Brunswick’s LNE Construction and a half dozen subcontractors they found through word of mouth and sites like Thumbtack and Nextdoor to refresh and modernize what Evan describes as a “closed in, compartmentalized” layout. He used the modeling software Revit to share ideas with Michelle, which included tearing down a wall between the kitchen and dining room, widening the first floor’s arched doorways, and adding an arch over the entrance to an anteroom Michelle calls the “fireplace nook.” The kitchen received gleaming white-quartz and custom walnut countertops, Spanish subway tile, a glam marble-and-gold-inlay chevron-tile backsplash, and backlit glass-front cabinets that aggrandize the modest space.

With the interior rehabbed, Michelle began decorating in her maximalist style — a boho mashup of old and new furnishings, eclectic artwork, and miscellanea (vintage tins and bottles, geisha dolls, seashells, dream catchers). “I’m always pulling from different genres and trying to make a cohesive aesthetic,” she says. The result of that philosophy is dramatic: A shabby-chic dining room with a farmhouse table and mismatched chairs, heavily carved, antique white sideboard, and vintage windows as wall art handed down from her artist-mother; a fireplace nook painted in a dark green reminiscent of a 19th-century smoking lounge; a master bedroom in the French country style with lush bedding and toile wallpaper; and everywhere, collage walls of botanical art and exotic antiques that create the illusion of a life of plein air painting and world exploration, even though most of the pieces were sourced from New England shops.