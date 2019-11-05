Clean Slate

Their latest project, shown here, was a gut reno of a 1920 gambrel-roof cottage in South Freeport they purchased to rent and live in part-time. Among its trouble spots: dropped ceilings, a claustrophobic plan, and mold- and carpenter-ant-infested walls. During days off and evenings after work (Madeira Day is an artist and Day a pharmacist), the couple stripped the place down to the studs, reconfigured rooms, sanded paint off the wood floors, installed new wiring, insulation, and Sheetrock, pruned hedges, and whitewashed walls inside and out. A gas fireplace with a soapstone surround replaced a non-working brick one in the living room, which Madeira Day outfitted with her signature vintage rugs and white furnishings.

Next up? Maybe an art studio or another rental. “People have said other things,” Madeira Day says. “But that’s not real life.” At least not yet.