Freedom House Bed & Breakfast

My parents, who were living in northern California at the time, purchased it after my Dad’s long job search left them wondering what was next. Their dream of owning a B&B became a reality this past March and it’s been an incredible journey ever since. I work in Boston and have been driving up to see them (and help make updates to house and adjacent cottage) for the past few weekends. I snapped this photo this past Tuesday morning right as I was getting in my car to drive back down to work. We were hoping spring was coming but a little freak snowstorm kept us inside all weekend with a fire blazing!