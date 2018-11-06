Free-For-All

In the hayloft over our garage in Northport, half of a Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair rests on its side. I plucked it out of a free pile, its base already thrown into a garbage truck. With not a scratch on its gleaming black leather seat or rosewood-veneer frame, when I see it I think, almost.

They don’t have free piles where I come from. Or if they do, they’re comprised of a stained mattress and ratty couch fading under the Southern California sun. So on the day I rode my bike past some stuff in the yard of a Saturday Cove estate, I stopped. A plywood sign leaned against a tower of old paint cans. Free it said, in large neon- orange letters.

“Just the paint?” I asked a harried woman emerging from a weathered barn.

“No,” she said. “Take it all.”

A wagon wheel, intact, rested against a hedge. I spied a painting of a cow in a mahogany frame, several crates of records, and a walnut table with half a dozen leaves. I called my husband, Ethan. “Bring the minivan,” I said. “And hurry!”

My family moved from Los Angeles to Maine last summer, after years spent dreaming of exchanging frenzied big-city living for Maine’s slower pace. Our “new” house was built in 1874 and has a 1970s addition — a funky mix — and while we bought it furnished, there wasn’t much we liked about the furnishings. Too Laura Ashley. Too Texas (the previous owner’s home state). Too discordant with the Maine beach vibe we wanted to create. But where to shop? Marden’s, someone told us. Sadie’s Antiques on Route 1. TJ Maxx. No one said “free pile.”

But that’s where we’ve gotten about a quarter of our furnishings. Among them: a 19th-century drop-leaf table in the living room that holds a vintage walnut-and-maple chessboard; an eagle weathervane that stands in the dining room, its long rod attached to a piece of driftwood I found on the beach; and a huge, pre–Civil War Waldo County map that hangs on the wall in the den. On the opposite wall, a free pile church pew I decorated with old strap hinges is a continual conversation starter: Guest: “Where’d you get that?” Me: “Free pile.” Guest: “Where do I find a free pile?” Me: “Keep your eyes peeled, and if you’re wondering whether something is up for grabs, ask!”

Case in point: As we were driving down Shore Road one day, my 10-year-old son yelled, “Free pile!” People were lugging items out of a house facing Penobscot Bay and tossing them into a garbage truck.

“That’s just trash, honey,” I said.

“Trust me, Mommy,” he replied with a sigh. This kid once spotted a marble coffee table on the side of Route 52 with a green-painted base that matches the floor in our screened porch perfectly, so I put the van in reverse.