Free Design Advice

Local sisters want to help the homebound.

Too much togetherness can test any relationship, including the one you have with your house. As the weeks of social distancing wear on, perhaps you’ve grown tired of your living room setup or frustrated with a makeshift home office. “You notice things you might not when you’re mostly coming and going,” says interior designer Ariana Fischer, who, with her designer-sister Alexandra Angle, owns Portland’s Haven Maine. Over a pre-quarantine glass of wine, the pair hatched a plan to offer free 20-minute virtual design consults and went Instagram-public in early April. To date, they’ve joined/scheduled 12 FaceTime/Zoom calls in which homeowners lead “tours” of their trouble spots. The designers then suggest new furniture arrangements, art groupings, organizing tips, and the like. “We are really happy we can help people during this time,” Angle says. “And show how improving your space can have a positive impact on your well being.”