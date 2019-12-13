The Fort McKinley Schoolhouse
View of the Week
On a post-snowstorm walk on Great Diamond Island, Britton Spark stops to photograph the Fort McKinley schoolhouse.
To me, the little red schoolhouse is one of the most iconic historic structures from Fort McKinley on Great Diamond Island and I’ve admired it since I was a kid. Our family friend who owns the home did a tremendous job keeping the historic feel of the 1929 structure while blending in modern touches. The eagle that hangs over the front door is from her childhood home and belonged to her mother. The morning after our last snowstorm, I was out and about and passed the house. It was completely undisturbed and just so picturesque. And the red siding contrasts so strongly with the snowy surroundings — it feels like a scene from a story.Britton Spark
