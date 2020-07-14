When Lorraine and Philip Streat bought their 1950s-era two bedroom in Rockport Village, Lorraine knew first thing, “it had to be opened up.” The 850-square-foot shingled cottage languished under ancient drop ceilings, chunky mahogany trim, and walls saturated with decades of cigarette smoke. But the Streats, already Rockport residents, loved the prime location of the house, which they plan to rent or live in someday. And Lorraine, a former Realtor who does interior design consults for friends, had a vision: “I wanted it to be more Scandi style — more clean lines, more cozy,” she says.