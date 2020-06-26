FIVE MINUTES WITH SARAH STORMS
TEXT AND INTERVIEW BY JEN DEROSE
The southern Maine–based co-founder of creative content firm SGBMade on pattern mixing, the power of a great table runner, and her Babar-inspired living room
Every dinner party needs…
a fun runner! It adds just the right amount of pattern. And since it’s less of a commitment than a tablecloth, my colorful napkins and plates don’t have to compete quite so hard for the limelight. Lace runner in sage, from $95. lindacabotdesign.com
“A favorite recent score is a pair of vintage leopard-print lampshades I got at Antiques USA in Arundel and use on Chinoiserie-style lamps.”
I collect…
ceramics glazed in saturated shades, which no one does better than artist Caroline Wallner. Her elegantly thin but deceptively durable forms take my fruit bowl game to the next level. Hand-thrown bowl, $75. tivolitileworks.com
Photographed by Meredith Perdue
My last home project was…
turning our living room into a playroom for our one-year-old daughter. My childhood Babar posters set the palette of bold primary colors.
I can never have enough…
colorful bins and baskets. My current obsession is Bowdoinham’s Loveline Baskets, which come in cool shapes. $16–$140. lovelinebaskets.etsy.com
A collab I’m proud of is…
This candle for Portland designer Heidi Lachapelle Interiors’ product line. Portland’s Near & Native poured it and my company did the logo design. Plus, I can’t get enough of the woodsy-fresh scent. $50. heidilachapelle.com
I have my eye on…
Embroidered Jamini Design pillows for a summer sofa refresh. Jamini’s founder lives in Paris but she has family in Harpswell! Shivani pillow, $75. fitzandbennetthome.com
