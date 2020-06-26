Q & A

FIVE MINUTES WITH SARAH STORMS

Sarah Storms of SGBMade
Photographed by Meredith Perdue
TEXT AND INTERVIEW BY JEN DEROSE

The southern Maine–based co-founder of creative content firm SGBMade on pattern mixing, the power of a great table runner, and her Babar-inspired living room

fun table runner

Every dinner party needs…

a fun runner! It adds just the right amount of pattern. And since it’s less of a commitment than a tablecloth, my colorful napkins and plates don’t have to compete quite so hard for the limelight. Lace runner in sage, from $95. lindacabotdesign.com

leopard-print lampshades
Photographed by Meredith Perdue

“A favorite recent score is a pair of vintage leopard-print lampshades I got at Antiques USA in Arundel and use on Chinoiserie-style lamps.”

Caroline Wallner ceramic bowl

I collect…

ceramics glazed in saturated shades, which no one does better than artist Caroline Wallner. Her elegantly thin but deceptively durable forms take my fruit bowl game to the next level. Hand-thrown bowl, $75. tivolitileworks.com

Advertisement

playroom designed by Sarah Storms

Photographed by Meredith Perdue

My last home project was…

turning our living room into a playroom for our one-year-old daughter. My childhood Babar posters set the palette of bold primary colors.

Loveline Baskets
Photographed by Mark Fleming

I can never have enough…

colorful bins and baskets. My current obsession is Bowdoinham’s Loveline Baskets, which come in cool shapes. $16–$140. lovelinebaskets.etsy.com

Portland’s Near & Native candle
Photographed by Meredith Perdue

A collab I’m proud of is…

This candle for Portland designer Heidi Lachapelle Interiors’ product line. Portland’s Near & Native poured it and my company did the logo design. Plus, I can’t get enough of the woodsy-fresh scent. $50. heidilachapelle.com

Embroidered Jamini Design pillows

I have my eye on…

Embroidered Jamini Design pillows for a summer sofa refresh. Jamini’s founder lives in Paris but she has family in Harpswell! Shivani pillow, $75. fitzandbennetthome.com

BUY THIS ISSUE

Maine Homes by Down East Magazine May/June 2020

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

A Kingfield Mansion Designed by Famous Inventors Amos G. Winter House, Hillholm mansion in Kingfield Maine Beach house near Long Sands in York Maine A Cheery Beach House