FIVE MINUTES WITH
SARA FITZGERALD O'BRIEN
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
PHOTOGRAPHED BY HEIDI KIRN
The designer behind York’s preppy-chic stationery/home goods company, Sara Fitz, on decorating with vintage quilts, her winter sanity saver, and more.
On my wish list right now are…
Alison Evans’s coastal-inspired ceramics. I want to cover my old farmhouse kitchen table with her dreamy Sea Urchin bowls — I’d serve chowder in them, layered with other dishes, or display a few sizes on their own. $90–$216. aeceramics.com
My home is filled with…
antique pine pieces passed down from my mom and mother-in-law — both were interior designers! I adore how the warm wood creates a casual, neutral backdrop and allows me to bring in brighter, beachy colors and soft, cozy pillows and throws.
A favorite family tradition is…
collecting pressed pennies. We have ones from all over New England that I keep in a bowl on a living room shelf. It’s neat to look through them with our sons [Everett, 9, and Oliver, 7] and reminisce.
I’m excited about…
Our newish line of pre-pasted wallpaper in my favorite prints. I have Blue Fish in our mudroom and the boys chose Seagull for their room. It’s also been fun to see them out in the world, such as at Walkers Maine restaurant in Cape Neddick, which has our Rooster paper in the entry. $390/2 rolls. sarafitz.com
To get through the winter, I…
plan to place a Cape Porpoise Trading Co. doormat on our front porch. Handmade from recycled lobster float rope, it’s rugged enough to stand up to boot stomping, and the rope reminds me of our harbors in summertime. $65. daytripsociety.com
I’m always hunting for…
vintage quilts and chenille blankets, which our family likes to cuddle up with in cold weather. Rather than tuck them away, I store them in my mom’s vintage wood-and-glass cabinet in our master bedroom so their unique patterns, textures, and colors are on display.