FIVE MINUTES WITH MOLLY O'ROURKE
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
PHOTOGRAPH BY JULIE O'ROURKE
The owner of Camden event and styling company One & Supp on flower-arranging hacks, decorating a table with tubers, and the Warren-made natural wine everyone needs.
Every place setting needs…
Splashy glassware! I am like a moth to a flame when I see sparkling glass in vibrant colors and have amassed quite a collection. It’s fun to imagine what kind of festive cocktail would be enjoyed in a glass like this. Hand-Dyed Kokomo cup, $48. youreupstate.com
Dinner parties call for…
Natural wine. Oyster River Winegrowers in Warren makes ones that are wild and exciting and absolutely delicious. I always have a bottle or two on hand. 2018 Morphos, $17. oysterriverwine.com
The key to a successful centerpiece is…
Highlighting a variety of sizes, shapes, and heights, as well as interesting color gradations. For this arrangement of dahlias, lisianthus, cosmos, ammi, and variegated local foliage, I played with a full range of tones and made sure to have some wispy stems hovering above the rest.
I love to display flowers in…
Lincolnville ceramicist Ariela Nomi Kuh’s one-of-a-kind vessels. Right now, I have one on my dining room table with a single flowering branch. When you have a vase that can stand beautifully on its own, you can be more restrained with flowers. Ank Ceramics Vessel 101, $180. ankceramics.com
A favorite hostess gift is…
Rockland-made Trillium Soaps, which are a mainstay in my home too. Poppy seeds, cornmeal, and calendula petals add a little grit, which is perfect for scrubbing my hands after yard work or flower arranging. Gardeners soap, $4.50. trilliumsoaps.com
My style is…
warm, thoughtful, and considered. I’m not tied to one aesthetic and am continually inspired by objects, spaces, and people. This event we designed on North Haven featured plywood furniture by the groom, potato “candlesticks,” and local flowers. It’s a reminder that it always pays to try something new.