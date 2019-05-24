Q & A

FIVE MINUTES WITH JESSIE TOBIAS

Jessie Tobias
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
PHOTOGRAPH BY SARAH SZWAJKOS

The interior designer and owner of Jessie Tobias Design in Camden on her laid-back aesthetic, taking the shine off a new space, and how shredding moguls has impacted her work. 

  • Rebecca Atwood Painted Stripe fabric
  • Large Moroccan Fish Scales tile

Right now on my worktable, I’m playing with…

Fish-scale tile for a fireplace surround with a chunky pine mantle and striped fabric for pillows on the nearby seating. With their subtle color variation, the materials are nice complements. Large Moroccan Fish Scales tile, $49/square foot. mercurymosaics.com; Rebecca Atwood Painted Stripe fabric, $145/yard. rebeccaatwood.com

clean and comfortable kitchen
Photograph by Sarah Szwajkos

My style is…

Clean and comfortable, like this Camden lake house kitchen. We kept the materials, such as the reclaimed wood vent hood detail, oak island, and pine stools by Benjamin Leavitt, of Hope, soft and natural. Fridge paneling helps the space feel larger and less broken up.

Italian Kitchen San Julio faucet
Photograph by Sarah Szwajkos

A piece I’m currently obsessed with is…

This Rohl faucet. It’s unlacquered brass, which will form a beautiful patina over time. I love creating a sense of age in a space. Italian Kitchen San Julio faucet, $1,800. fixturesme.com.

handmade mug

I start my day…

In front of the bay window in our 1905 Camden home. I drink an Americano — made with espresso beans from our local Zoot Coffeefrom a mug my daughter made when she was 6. I’m lucky that my husband makes our kids’ school lunches so I can have this time.

A Softer Light, Ann Sklar

A Maine artist I love is…

Ann Sklar. Her work has a feeling of limitless space and the colors and textures play on a balance of ethereal and real. A Softer Light, oil on canvas, 24″ x 24″,  $2,700. portlandartgallery.com.

In my past life, I was…

A freestyle skier for Gould Academy in Bethel. Now I break out my moves at the Camden Snow Bowl. I also draw on my skiing background in my design work, whether it’s creating a connection to nature or putting in time and hard work behind the scenes.

