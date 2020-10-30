An Acclaimed Architectural Photographer Embraces His iPhone

It’s a thrill familiar to anyone who’s surfed a deep menu of Snapchat filters, but Vanden Brink is a bit old-school. He is brand-new to Instagram. And, until recently, his most joyful workdays were spent with a focusing cloth draped over his head, one eye glued to the viewfinder on a tripod-mounted 4-by-5-inch view camera. “With film, you did all the corrections at the camera; there was no going back later and fixing,” he says. “It was complicated, heavy, burdensome work, but I liked it.”

When photography went digital, Vanden Brink adapted, but he says the process felt “idiotically simple” by comparison. Scuffing up phone shots combines the convenience of modern tech, which he appreciates, with the artistry he sees as inherent in early shooting.

“I’m taking an eye that has learned this discipline over decades and creating pictures that are not what you expect, that convey a sense of mystery,” he says. “And I’m shooting on an iPhone for Pete’s sake!”