Feast Your Eyes

Tuscan Table

The Space: An 8,000-square-foot, rustic-chic Italian restaurant, designed by Nicola Manganello, of Nicola’s Home in Yarmouth, that stands out among South Portland’s mall-side chains.

Design Details: Manganello’s vision of “an airy space with Old World touches” is revealed in the layering of terracotta and stone floor tiles, bamboo pendants inspired by New Zealand fishing baskets, and wallpaper that effects ancient plaster against the warehouse-like backdrop. A chrysanthemum-like pendant over the hostess table, 17-foot-tall sunflower mural in the stairwell, and orange pillows dotted with pink thistles on the seats convey a fresh nature theme.

Tastes as Good as It Looks: House-made capellini in parsley-lemon butter with jumbo shrimp and Maine mussels and lobster: $25.

390 Gorham Rd., South Portland. 207-536-0240. tuscantablemaine.com