Five kids, four dogs, three cats, two adults, and one lake. Ashley Brochu had a lot to think about planning a new custom home for her family on Cold Stream Pond, in Lincoln. The Brochus had been living in smaller digs, and a new home offered the space they craved. Laying out floor plans with architect Peter d’Entremont, then of Blue Hill’s Knight Associates, meant making compromises, but one thing Brochu refused to give up was her vision for a wraparound, three-season porch. Seven years later, she says, her tenacity paid off. The big sliding doors onto the porch are perpetually open to catch lake breezes, and the kids are in and out constantly. “We spend so much time on the porch, my husband has threatened to put a recliner and TV out there,” she says.