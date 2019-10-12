Fall in New England
View of the Week
Photographer and real estate agent Drew Fortin stops to admire a Colonial in Eliot.
This scene resonated with me because it has all the features of a quintessential New England fall. The large, brilliant tree framing the Colonial home stopped me in my tracks and made me appreciate where I live so much.Drew Fortin
Saw some major pops of color on my commute today #fallinnewengland #mynewengland #fallfoliage
