The Guide

Marbling is on a winning streak, Molly Neptune Parker baskets to collect, Seal Harbor’s latest shop has a live-in owner, inventive products from Maine’s Black community, siblings tag team a Portland inn update, what’s new in the Kennebunks, live in Newfield’s former Willowbrook Museum!, the backstory on a Lincolnville general’s Federal, bungalows for sale!, and candid answers to your home dilemmas.

Get Inspired

We’re crushing on this triple-peaked Bernard retreat, architectural flourishes punch up a Rutherford Island carriage house, five minutes with Boothbay culinary blogger Cherie Scott, and an architect couple transforms a 19th-century Bar Harbor Masonic hall into a pair of artful living spaces.

Wild Life

Confined to her Brunswick home, a writer discovers the many wonders of a tiny downtown plot.

By Susan A. Olcott

East Side Stories

Natives of Portland’s once-maligned Munjoy Hill neighborhood reflect on the place they knew, and the changing winds that have been steadily whooshing up the slope.

By Michaela Cavallaro

The New Healthy Maine Home

Local pros weigh in on the ways — big, small, and for the better — homes are changing in the COVID-19 era.

By Jen DeRose

Features

2020 Maine Homes Design Awards

Which industry pros and readers got top honors in our third annual contest? View the eight winning projects.

Sea Change

Longtime Higgins Beach residents find their dream retreat — right around the corner.

By Jen DeRose

Creature Comforts

On Cumberland Foreside, a couple nurtures an eclectic home, a mid-century furniture business, and a menagerie.

By Sara Anne Donnelly

Home Sweet Hytte

In South Bristol, a scientist/shellfish entrepreneur’s quirky compound becomes a cheerful retreat for a large Norwegian family.

By Jesse Ellison

The Accidental Farmer

Cumberland’s Joanne Fryer is rescuing an heirloom apple orchard — by growing dahlias.

By Virginia M. Wright

Why I Live Here

From her North Yarmouth porch, Anita Leadbetter might spot her kids pushing a chicken in a toy grocery cart or a mini horse on the loose.

Cover photo by: Erin Little