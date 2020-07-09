Exploring the Coast
View of the Week
Years after relocating, Instagrammer tidetopine is still giddy about his “new” life in Maine.
I moved to Maine about six years ago to escape the hustle and bustle of Boston. Right away, I started exploring the coast and mountains whenever I could, rediscovering how much fun I had hiking and camping as a kid. I love that there’s always something new to discover, whether it’s a wine bar, a gas station selling crabmeat, or a secret beach!tidetopine
View this post on Instagram
This is around the time, each Maine summer, when the endless daylight and early morning sun starts to build. The humidity creeping in, late night ice cream, long drives back home down the coast with loud highway air after quiet wilderness weekends. We’ll sleep when winter comes—this is the good stuff.
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!