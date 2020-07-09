View of the Week

Bass Harbor Head Light, photographed by Instagram's tidetopine

Exploring the Coast

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

Years after relocating, Instagrammer tidetopine is still giddy about his “new” life in Maine.

I moved to Maine about six years ago to escape the hustle and bustle of Boston. Right away, I started exploring the coast and mountains whenever I could, rediscovering how much fun I had hiking and camping as a kid. I love that there’s always something new to discover, whether it’s a wine bar, a gas station selling crabmeat, or a secret beach!tidetopine

