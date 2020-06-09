Like yin and yang, realist painter Bo Bartlett and abstract painter Betsy Eby are opposites working in perfect harmony. But the dualism extends beyond their art, to the two paradoxical locations they choose to practice it — Bartlett’s native Columbus, Georgia, in winter, and, in summer, a tiny island 23 miles off the coast of Port Clyde, in Maine.

Wheaton Island is a 20-acre granite outcropping neighboring larger Matinicus Isle. For the couple, traveling there involves a 21-hour car ride to Rockland, then a 90-minute charter boat trip to their wharf. Bartlett says his mentor, artist Andrew Wyeth, and his wife, Betsy, unintentionally led him here. “We were on Benner Island visiting Andy and Betsy in 1995 and she started pointing out islands. I squinted and said, ‘Whoa, what’s that dot way out there?’ Betsy said, ‘Oh, that’s Matinicus — do NOT go out there!’” citing its remoteness, even as islands go.

Naturally, Bartlett headed out the next day and was smitten. Five years later, kayaking around Matinicus, he spotted a For Sale sign on Wheaton — for the entire island and its 1905 main house and guesthouse, which lack indoor baths. He snapped it up and hired Freeport builder John Libby, a Matinicus neighbor, to build him a “fancy” two-seater outhouse. In 2010, Bartlett called Libby back to create a pair of studios for him and his new bride, Eby. Simple yet elegant, the 18-by-24-foot, post-and-beam structures — gabled and white-shingled like the houses — rise from the ledges atop seemingly floating decks; skylights capture the northern light that is crucial for their work. Sited about 300 feet apart, Bartlett’s studio is nestled in a sheltered hollow, embraced by rugosa roses and rock, while Eby’s soars from the highest peak, fully exposed to the sky and migrating birds.

Libby says the studio project was pretty “straightforward.” Er — all it took was three months of planning, two months of building that included scribing into granite and bulldozing pathways, and a helicopter to carry 600-pound bundles of lumber to the island. These were coded with his-and-hers, blue and pink ribbons to avoid mix-ups. Libby lauds his 10-man crew, who lived at his Matinicus home for the duration, for persevering despite Mother Nature’s occasional fury. “When the fog rolls in, you can’t even see your feet,” he says. “Waves reach 40 feet and the wind can be fierce, sometimes 100 miles per hour.”