Endless Hosta-bilities

Hostas are Peter Young’s favorite plants, a sentiment people who believe beautiful gardens require showy blooms may not understand. After all, most hosta flowers, atop their leggy stalks, are small and anemic in color. And the way many homeowners tend to plant them? It’s boring: lined up along walkways, all of a kind, like uniformed soldiers in file.

But on Young’s farm in Buckfield, hostas swirl around his house, stipple the length of a stone wall, and blanket the feet of purple maples and box elders. They flourish in both shade and sun. Some of the flowers are quite nice, and their fragrance even nicer, but the foliage is the real show: rippled cyan hearts, chartreuse spikes, lime ovals trimmed in cream, deep-green paddles. Some mounds are ankle high and the diameter of a dinner plate. Others reach to Young’s waist and have a 5-foot spread. “I have between 500 and 600 varieties,” Young says.