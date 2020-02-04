View of the Week

"Eight Bells," NC Wyeth's Port Clyde Cottage

Photographed by skydragonfotomaine

Admiring N.C. Wyeth’s “Eight Bells”

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

A longtime admirer of the Wyeth family’s work visits “Eight Bells,” the family’s summer cottage.

I’ve always been intrigued by N.C., Andrew, and Jamie Wyeth’s artwork. I’d heard they owned a summer cottage by the sea in Port Clyde called “Eight Bells,” after an 1886 Winslow Homer painting. So I decided to do some trekking around the area and finally got a peek at their place, resting comfortably along the edge of the Atlantic.Sheri

Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!

See more Views of the Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ask The Experts: 4 Steps to a Stunning Yard Ted Carter Inspired Landscapes' work at a home in Kennebunk