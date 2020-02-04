Admiring N.C. Wyeth’s “Eight Bells”
View of the Week
A longtime admirer of the Wyeth family’s work visits “Eight Bells,” the family’s summer cottage.
I’ve always been intrigued by N.C., Andrew, and Jamie Wyeth’s artwork. I’d heard they owned a summer cottage by the sea in Port Clyde called “Eight Bells,” after an 1886 Winslow Homer painting. So I decided to do some trekking around the area and finally got a peek at their place, resting comfortably along the edge of the Atlantic.Sheri
