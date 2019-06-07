The Eastern Promenade
View of the Week
Early morning is the best time of day to soak up the beauty of Portland’s Eastern Promenade.
It’s amazing to think that you can be on the Eastern Promenade, enjoying the ocean views, and then be on an urban street in a matter of minutes. It has been wonderful to watch the slow restoration of the homes on the Eastern Promenade. Portland is transforming and it is beautiful. Our favorite time to soak up the beauty here is early in the morning, when all is quiet and everything seems undisturbed.This Place in Maine
