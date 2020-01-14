WHY RESCUE IT

In the 1950s, the Kennebec Journal lamented the consolidation of Winthrop’s small rural schools and predicted of East Winthrop schoolhouse, “The days of this venerable building are numbered.” Fortunately, it survived, and historic photos reveal it’s undergone little, if any, alteration. The original chalkboards, hardwood floors, and 16-foot-high, pressed-tin ceilings remain. The main room overflows with daylight, courtesy of expansive windows on all sides. The building is suitable for a variety of low-impact commercial uses, a studio, or a workshop. Or it could be modified for residential use for a buyer who likes open-concept design. The two rear rooms can be transformed into a master bedroom and bath.

WHAT YOU’RE IN FOR

To be livable, the schoolhouse needs plumbing installed, a new furnace, and an updated electrical system. Renovations that were started on one of the rear rooms need to be completed, the wood floors should be refinished, and all windows should be fitted with new storm windows. On the plus side, the roof and foundation are in overall good shape.

Location: 62 Old Village Rd, Winthrop

Asking Price: $110,000

Agent: Chris Vallee; 207-622-2220