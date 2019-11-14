You plan to sell East of Eden for $400,000 more than you paid for it and require the buyer to split the difference between the University of New England in Biddeford and the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook. Why not simply make some cash donations?

Art: Well, I do that too. But this is kind of fun. I’ve done it about six times before. For example, with the animal shelter, we had a building in southern Maine where we owned three or four condos and we gave them a condo and they, in turn, sold it and kept the money.

Why the focus on these two nonprofits, including giving Ram Island to UNE for its marine sciences program in 2015 and donating $1 million for the Animal Refuge League’s adoption center in 2014?

Art: We have a summer cottage in Biddeford, and I used to do a lot of diving in the area and I was interested in marine science. UNE is mostly a medical school and we definitely need doctors and nurses, especially in Maine with the aging population, and we need marine science because the ocean’s where a lot of our food comes from. The Animal Refuge League — years ago I had an auto body shop and I used to do the bookkeeping late at night. One of my adopted German shepherds, Thor, would come into the office and he’d watch me. I’d say to myself, ‘I think he’s understanding everything I’m going through here.’ When he died, I said, ‘I’ve got to do something for these animals.’