View of the Week

Brooksville Maine

Photographed by Michael Bailey

A Drive Through Brooksville

By Abby Hilt on

Photographer Michael Bailey ventures to Brooksville after a stop on Harbor Island.

This was my first time visiting Brooksville and driving through the area was such a treat — so peaceful and picturesque. I think this picture captures how scenic and delightful this small town is.Michael Bailey

