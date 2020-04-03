Dreaming of Monhegan
View of the Week
Instagrammer Chris Higgason spots the island getaway of his dreams.
I took this shot on my first trip to Monhegan. I explored the entire island and loved seeing all the local art and talking to residents. I was drawn to this house because it’s quaint and looks like the kind of place I hope to own on an island in Maine one day!Chris Higgason
