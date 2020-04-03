View of the Week

Monhegan Island cottage

Photographed by Chris Higgason

Dreaming of Monhegan

By Abby Hilt on

Instagrammer Chris Higgason spots the island getaway of his dreams.

I took this shot on my first trip to Monhegan. I explored the entire island and loved seeing all the local art and talking to residents. I was drawn to this house because it’s quaint and looks like the kind of place I hope to own on an island in Maine one day!Chris Higgason

