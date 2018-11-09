A Maine Dream Come True
View of the Week
The best way to enjoy a week away in Down East Maine
A week in this cabin was not nearly enough. The large windows facing the bay formed the perfect backdrop for a roaring fire each evening. Outside, the cabin was surrounded by trees full of orange and red leaves. Small, yet incredibly spacious, it felt like home — and a Maine dream come true. Joel Westworth
