My Space

Chris Van Dusen
By Sarah Stebbins
Photograph by Cody Barry

Atop a staircase with risers painted to match the spines of his beloved children’s books, author/illustrator Chris Van Dusen’s Camden studio is stocked with toys, kid lit, and the makings of his next story. (Spoiler alert!)

