<p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Cover Art</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'>Van Dusen keeps most of his original paintings, and displays a few, like the cover of <i>The Circus Ship</i>, in frames. “I tend to hold onto them [versus selling them] because once they’re gone, they’re gone.”</p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Awards</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>The Maine Library Association’s Katahdin Award for lifetime achievement and Lupine Award for <i>The Circus Ship</i> decorate the wall. “I have other awards, but the ones from my home state are really special.”</span></p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Characters</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'>The robots in <i>Randy Riley’s Really Big Hit </i>are literally and loosely based on Van Dusen’s collection of reproduction 1960s machines. <i>The Iron Giant </i>bank references a favorite movie, and tutu-wearing pig Mercy Watson stars in the eponymous Kate DiCamillo series he illustrates. In his hand: a clay version of “Hudson,” on whom Van Dusen modeled his <i>Hattie and Hudson</i> sketches.</p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Palette</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'>Van Dusen pulled the vivid, retro palette he used in <i>If I Built a Car </i>from a 1964 Sears catalog he bought on eBay. He’s using the same scheme in his latest book, called — you heard it here first — <i>If I Built a School</i>, due out next fall.</p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Work in Progress</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'>Next, he enlarges each picture on a copier, rubs the back with pencil, and lays it, image side up, on illustration board. Tracing the drawing with a pen transfers it to the board, where he’ll create his final painting using the earlier, more detailed picture for reference. A book’s worth of illustration takes six to nine months.</p> <p>