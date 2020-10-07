Michele and Mark Zajkowski didn’t let a leaning foundation, mishmash of additions, or frigid downpour keep them from snapping up their dream cottage on Portland’s Great Diamond Island in January of 2012. “We looked at three places and this one was in the worst shape,” Michele, a Portland interior designer, says of the 1885 home with double porches and checkerboard-patterned windows in sea glass shades. “I guess we have a problem — we’re serial renovators.”

The couple has refurbished two historic homes in Cape Elizabeth, but the cottage — hidden like a gem beneath layers of schist — was by far the trickiest and most bizarre. Consider the kitchen — outfitted with apartment-size appliances, plywood cabinets, and putrid-yellow Formica countertops — and lone bath crammed inside a collapsing closed-in porch, blocking the only view of Lamson Cove. Then there was the potpourri of claddings: vinyl siding slapped over cedar shingles and, on the interior, shiplap, beadboard, and faux-wood paneling, a kaleidoscope of brightly painted yellow-pine floors, and cedar roof shingles applied inside on bedroom ceilings.