Maine Homes Design Awards

Calling all design enthusiasts!

Do you have a room in your home, or a home you’ve worked on, that you’re particularly proud of? Do you or one of your clients have a house with head-turning curb appeal or impressive landscaping? We want to see what you’ve been up to!

The Judges

Thos. Moser
THOS. MOSER
THOS. MOSER
Eliza & Susan Oberto Gili
ELIZA AND SUSAN CRATER
SISTER PARISH DESIGNS
Jared Kuzia
JARED KUZIA
JARED KUZIA PHOTOGRAPHY
Loi_Thai
LOI THAI
TONE ON TONE INTERIOR & GARDEN DESIGN
Annabelle Selldorf
ANNABELLE SELLDORF
SELLDORF ARCHITECTS

The Sponsors

Knickerbocker Group
Allen Insurance & Financial
Wright Ryan Homes

How it Works

Enter a photo and description of your project below. Your project will be judged by our panel of industry professionals and voted on by our readers.

ENTRY PERIOD: JULY 15–AUGUST 16

VOTING PERIOD: AUGUST 16–SEPTEMBER 6

Winners in both the pro and amateur segments will be chosen through a blind judging process and will receive a feature in Maine Homes by Down East and/or on MaineHomes.com.

Photos must be taken in Maine. Read the official rules.

Industry Professionals

* Can submit entries in one or multiple categories for $50 per entry

Amateurs

* Can submit entries in one or multiple categories for $10 per entry.

Categories

Curb Appeal (House Exterior)
Living and/or Dining Room
Kitchen
Bathroom
Landscaping

Beneficiary

25 percent of the net proceeds will be donated to the Maine chapters of Habitat for Humanity

Enter and Vote for Your Favorite Projects

Please do not include your name or your company’s name in the project description.

* The Professional and Amateur labels refer to project design, not to implementation. Generally speaking, if you are employed as a trade professional, or if you received payment for working on a project, enter as a professional. If you are not a trade professional, enter as an amateur.

Professionals

  • Gallery
  • Category:

Amateurs

  • Gallery
  • Category:
