Maine Homes Design Awards

Calling all design enthusiasts!
Do you have a room in your home, or a home you’ve worked on, that you’re particularly proud of? Do you or one of your clients have a house with head-turning curb appeal or impressive landscaping? We want to see what you’ve been up to!
The Judges
The Sponsors
How it Works
Enter a photo and description of your project below. Your project will be judged by our panel of industry professionals and voted on by our readers.
ENTRY PERIOD: JULY 15–AUGUST 16
VOTING PERIOD: AUGUST 16–SEPTEMBER 6
Winners in both the pro and amateur segments will be chosen through a blind judging process and will receive a feature in Maine Homes by Down East and/or on MaineHomes.com.
Photos must be taken in Maine. Read the official rules.
Industry Professionals
* Can submit entries in one or multiple categories for $50 per entry
Amateurs
Categories
Living and/or Dining Room
Kitchen
Bathroom
Landscaping
Beneficiary
Enter and Vote for Your Favorite Projects
Please do not include your name or your company’s name in the project description.
* The Professional and Amateur labels refer to project design, not to implementation. Generally speaking, if you are employed as a trade professional, or if you received payment for working on a project, enter as a professional. If you are not a trade professional, enter as an amateur.