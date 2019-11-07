We all know what they say about sequels not living up to first attempts. So we’d be lying if we told you we entered the planning phase of our second annual Maine Homes Design Awards contest without a whiff of trepidation. After all, how does one follow up a competition you wrangled Martha Stewart into judging? Answer: by tapping a fresh cast of heavy-hitter judges with deep connections to Maine. Susan and Eliza Crater, of iconic fabric and wallcovering company Sister Parish, renowned architect Annabelle Selldorf, and interior designer/Instagram phenom Loi Thai all have homes here; architectural photographer Jared Kuzia has shot many houses for Down East and Maine Homes, including Thai’s; and Thos. Moser, founder of the eponymous Auburn-based furniture brand, likely needs no introduction.

What happened next was largely out of our hands, but, once more, local industry pros and readers delivered. Dozens of talented folks submitted 105 entries across five professional and five reader categories: curb appeal, living and/or dining room, kitchen, bath, and landscaping. Thousands of visitors also viewed our online gallery, casting votes to pick a Reader’s Choice winner in each category, shown here. And, once again, we’re donating a portion of the net proceeds collected from entry fees to the Maine chapters of Habitat for Humanity — because, why mess with a good thing?

We’d like to offer our heartfelt congratulations to the winners who submitted these 10 brilliant, diverse projects. And a huge thanks to our sponsors and all the entrants who shared their hard work with us. We’re already looking forward to next year.