Deepening Roots

Amy and Alex Bradstreet are living in an ongoing renovation project, and they’re doing it comfortably, stylishly, and good-naturedly. There’s no magic to their patient approach to home improvements. Devoted do-it-yourselfers, they’re in it for the long haul — six years now and counting — and the satisfaction they get from seeing the results of their hard work sustains them.

Alex’s deep connection to the four-bedroom house in Palermo is a powerful motivator. The property — encompassing about 125 acres of abandoned farmland stretching north from Sheepscot Lake to Mud Pond — has been in his family since 1799. His great-great-grandfather built the house in 1861, his great-grandfather, grandfather, and father were born in it, and he grew up there. He and Amy bought the place from his parents in 2012, with an eye toward reclaiming some of the farmland for maple-syrup production, beekeeping, growing Christmas trees and apples, and raising a few farm animals.

They took it on with eyes wide open. In the 1970s, Alex’s parents had stripped the farmhouse of its historic character in an effort to modernize (at the time, it didn’t even have plumbing). They ripped out the lath-and-plaster walls and removed all the original doors, many of which they never got around to replacing. Some renovations weren’t well planned, like the downstairs bathroom that had no sink. Some were unnecessary, like the first-floor drop ceilings installed to match the one concealing the bathroom’s new pipes. Others were never finished, like the particleboard subfloors that had stabbed splinters into Alex and his siblings’ bare feet. On top of all that, the kitchen was unusable due to heavy water damage from pipes that had frozen and burst.

“There was work to do,” Alex says drily, a twinkle in his eye. He and Amy are seated at the kitchen table, brightly recounting details that would have sent other homebuyers fleeing. Freshly baked bread rests on the counter. Above and below is open shelving designed by Amy and built by Alex. The shelves’ natural wood contrasts nicely with walls painted slate gray, and they’re chock full of blue-and-white dinnerware and green and turquoise mixing bowls, pitchers, and teapots. Antique fruit crates, found in the garage, do the work of drawers. The space is cheery, cook friendly — and temporary. “We have plans to expand,” Alex explains, “but when we moved in, we were on a tight budget and time frame, and this is the best use of the space right now.”