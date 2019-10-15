Wild Things

Influenced by Cubist painters like Pablo Picasso, Ipcar layered her creatures over geometric backgrounds, producing complex, kaleidoscopic oil and watercolor paintings that were unprecedented in the American art world. She also illustrated more than 30 children’s books and created fiber works and murals, drawing on her imagination, as opposed to photographs or models, for her animal scenes. “Where the stripes go” was important, she wrote, but she wielded artistic license liberally.

Since Ipcar’s passing in 2017, collectors have been in pursuit of her works, pushing prices into the $20,000 range. Limited-edition prints are available, for $750 to $1,575, on rachelwallsfineart.com. And anyone can collect her books, including 1975’s Bug City, which was reissued with new illustrations earlier this year.

Visit Rachel Walls Fine Art in Cape Elizabeth to see these and dozens of other works by Dahlov Ipcar. 1000 Shore Rd., Bldg. 326. 207-266-5411.