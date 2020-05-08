cute cape in Kennebunkport Maine

Photographed by @thetipsynewenglander

A Cute Cape in Kennebunkport

By Abby Hilt on

A Sunday drive leads to the discovery of this sweet all-American Cape.

My partner and I stumbled on this adorable house in Kennebunkport on a Sunday drive, which has become a welcome ritual in these trying times. I immediately loved the bright, cheery, all-American color palette – especially the red front door. The buoy adds a touch of the nautical charm this town is known for!Amy

 

 

Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!

See more Views of the Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Making His Own Path Jeff in his Phippsburg garden