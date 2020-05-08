A Cute Cape in Kennebunkport
A Sunday drive leads to the discovery of this sweet all-American Cape.
My partner and I stumbled on this adorable house in Kennebunkport on a Sunday drive, which has become a welcome ritual in these trying times. I immediately loved the bright, cheery, all-American color palette – especially the red front door. The buoy adds a touch of the nautical charm this town is known for!Amy
View this post on Instagram
Justin sat in the car on his phone while I took a zillion pics of this cutie the other day. The buoy by the door though 😍 . . . . . #mainetravelcollective #mainelife #yankeemagazine #scenesofnewengland #ipulledoverforthis #fortheloveofmaine #downeast #themainemag #maineisgorgeous #visitmaine #maine_igers #newengland_igers #ignewengland #mainermindset #newenglandliving #newenglandphotography #curbed #clpicks #cutehouse #houseportait #thefrontdoorproject #archie_ologie #bhghome #charmingplaces #countrylivingmag #mynewengland
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!