Kazeem Lawal, Portland Trading Co.
By Sarah Stebbins
Photograph by Sean Alonzo Harris

California-born, Nigeria-raised designer Kazeem Lawal furnishes his apartment in Portland’s West End like his Portland Trading Co. clothing-and-home-goods shop, combining global, vintage, and local finds.

