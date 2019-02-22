Culture Trip
<p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Print </strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'>This ad for an exhibit by a Russian artist was a gift from Lawal’s ex-wife. “Obviously, I like the aesthetic, but it’s more a reminder of my journey, my relationship with my ex, who is the mother of my two kids.”</p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Textiles</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'>Every winter, Lawal spends a month overseas, sourcing new items for Portland Trading. He purchased this wool blanket and the wool rugs in Marrakech; the Turkish wool pillow is from Istanbul-based retailers who had a pop-up event in his shop.</p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Duds</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'>Ever the ambassador of his fly brand, Lawal sports vintage Levi’s jeans, a wool jacket bought in Berlin, Alden loafers, jewelry by local designers <a href='https://cat-bates.com/' target='_blank' rel='noopener'>Cat Bates</a>, <a href='https://www.lovinganvil.com/' target='_blank' rel='noopener'>Loving Anvil</a>, and <a href='http://naomigracemcneill.com/' target='_blank' rel='noopener'>Naomi Grace McNeill</a>, and his signature Karen Walker specs.</p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Idols</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>Portland illustrator <a href='https://www.lewisrossignolart.com/' target='_blank' rel='noopener'>Lewis Rossignol</a> created this James Brown portrait on commission. (Lawal has four of Brown’s records in his 500-piece vinyl collection.) On the table: a memorial card for Lawal’s mentor, renowned Boston-area vintage clothing dealer Bobby Garnett. </span></p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Statues</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'>Atop the magazines, antique wooden figures from Portland’s <a href='http://www.asiawest.net/' target='_blank' rel='noopener'>Asia West</a> “signify love and relationships — I’m a romantic.”</p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Reading Material</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'>Marcus Garvey’s <i>Message to the People </i>and Robert H. Lustig’s <i>The Hacking of the American Mind</i> mingle with English design and global-affairs magazines <i>The Rake</i>, <i>Monocle</i>, and <i>Luncheon</i>.</p> <p>
</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Tables </strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'>Hobbyist Portland welder Matt Byrne crafted the steel tables from scraps left over from shelves he made for the shop. “We connected over old cars” — Lawal drives a 2002 BMW 540i 6-speed — “and I ended up with these cool pieces.”</p> <p>