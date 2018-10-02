Cultivating Zen

By Virginia M. Wright | Photographs by Douglas Merriam

A homeowner and her gardener’s harmonious relationship yields beautiful results

The dry creek enters Barbara Nims’s Owls Head property from the north and descends gently eastward before it loops south and makes a beeline to the sea. Nims’s house is nestled in that wide curve, where the streambed’s banks are thick with vinca’s trailing evergreen leaves and persicaria’s bottle-brush blooms. How clever, you might think, to site the house in the channel’s lush embrace.

But that’s not what happened. Six years ago, there was no streambed, and strictly speaking, there isn’t one now. The rocky channel is actually a drainage ditch that was improved when Nims renovated the house, which had been her parents’ summer home for more than a decade. The fact that it resembles a natural, intermittently flowing creek cobbled with smooth, rounded stones of all sizes, is the influence of her garden designer, Lee Schneller Sligh, of Camden.

So is nearly everything else on the property, from the checkerboard courtyard on the east side of the house, to the cozy-but-not-crowded brick patio on the west, to “the dragon” out back — a Camperdown elm’s contorted branch resting atop a spruce snag. Nims, in fact, has been open to pretty much everything Sligh has suggested, a granting of trust that’s delighted and surprised her — and energized Sligh and her crew. “Barbara, more than any other client, lets us do some really cool things,” Sligh says.

Take the checkerboard courtyard: Sligh, who specializes in Japanese-inspired landscapes, seized upon the rare opportunity to create an authentic Zen garden, modeling it after a famous one at Tofukuji Temple in Kyoto. Located just outside Nims’s glass-walled spa, the courtyard comprises small, alternating squares of Irish moss and tumbled bluestone topped with a single teak bench that faces the ocean.