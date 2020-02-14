How'd You Like to Hibernate Here?

“‘Small Camp’ is part of a trio of 1930s cabins on Rangeley’s Haley Pond. I first came here on a grouse-hunting trip with my father when I was 11, and have returned every year since. Two of the cabins have been in the same family since the 1960s, and the current owners are dear friends of mine. They always tell me, ‘you’re not going to camp; you’re going home.’ Over the last 20 years, the cabins’ wood-framed interiors, with their old photographs and vintage L.L.Bean clothing; sprawling lawns dotted with 100-year-old pine and birch trees; and idyllic pond views with Saddleback Mountain looming in the distance haven’t changed. This image is one I’ve taken many times in different seasons. We’d just had the first snow of the winter, the temperature had dropped to 15 degrees at night, and we awoke to a fresh coat of ice on the pond. It’s moments like these that I look forward to every fall.” — John Annetti, Santa Monica, California