A Cozy Cabin in Carrabassett Valley

"The winter solstice has always been special to me as a barren darkness that gives birth to a verdant future beyond imagination, a time of pain and withdrawal that produces something joyfully inconceivable, like a monarch butterfly masterfully extracting itself from the confines of its cocoon, bursting forth into unexpected glory." ~Gary Zukav * * * In the last few weeks, we've spent a lot of time inside…a lot of time working on the house…a lot of time at the VA…and a lot of time contemplating the future. As we wait for @ljcaseme's scan results, as we continue to foster recovery of her feet with the hiking hunger of her heart, we continue to enjoy the winter outside our door…and the reminder that nothing lasts forever. The Carrabassett reminded us of that simple fact this morning. Half encrusted in snow, half encrusted in ice…there are still portions showing the beauty of her summer…waiting to erupt in a different beauty. So, that's where we are…relishing the special place winter has in our hearts while waiting for glory of hiking and summer, once more. P.S…yes, it's snowing ❄️❄️❄️ * * * Depths of winter, hints of summer and relishing our love for both.