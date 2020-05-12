Cousins Island Waterfront Home Up For Auction

Everchanging views await from this spectacular custom-built home overlooking Casco Bay. Private deepwater dock along 583 feet of shoreline offers numerous ways to enjoy the water. Sited high on a private point, the 5,000± square foot home has expansive rooms for entertaining and quiet areas for enjoying the serene coastlines.

This digital auction is conducted by Tranzon Auctions in conjunction with The David Banks Team. Bidding begins Monday, June 15, at 9 a.m. ET, and ends Thursday, June 18, at 1 p.m. ET. Agents are welcome and protected.