Cool and Collected

This is the coolest place I’ve ever been,” thought Texas-born Gary Foster the first time he visited the Phippsburg community of Small Point. Colleagues at the Reagan White House, where Foster then worked as a press aide, had invited him for an initial visit in 1987. He was struck by the granite-bound coastline interrupted by Small Point Beach, which is split by the Sprague River, with Morse Mountain on one side and Seguin Island Light on the other. “I found the variety of vegetation so beautiful, particularly the way it comes right down to the water’s edge. You don’t see that in too many other places.” Now a California-based marketing executive, Foster returned to his friends’ place every year until 2016, when he decided it was time he had a Small Point house of his own.

He purchased a 1960 seasonal raised ranch clad in gray with a knotty-pine interior, but Foster envisioned a “contemporary Scandinavian” year-round retreat that is “black on the outside, but very light, natural, and clean-looking inside.” Bath architect David Matero and Woolwich builder Corey Rattleff responded to the yin-yang directive with charcoal-stained cedar siding punctuated with expansive new glazing; a new transomed dormer aggrandizes the living space. Inside, they preserved the existing layout, with guest bedrooms on the first floor and the master bedroom and living quarters on the second (which has views of Small Point Harbor), but opened up the segmented kitchen-dining-living area, creating airiness and sweeping ivory canvases for Foster’s voluminous art collection.

The son of a docent mother who “dragged the family to museums,” Foster says, eventually, “I started really listening to her.” His acquisitions include works by full- and part-time Mainers Frank Benson, Wolf Kahn, Alex Katz, and William Zorach, as well as Frank Mason and his son, Arden, who have painted extensively on Small Point. In the case of Frank Mason, the connection hits even closer to home — he and his wife, Phyllis, were friends with the house’s previous owners and spent time at the property.