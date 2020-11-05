Is Community Solar Right For You?

Freeport’s Maine Idyll Solar Farm consists of ten tidy rows of 364 glinting solar panels rising out of knee-high crabgrass along I-295. Since 2015, Fred Farber and eight others have owned this impressive hardware display, which supplies 80 percent of the electricity needed to power his Falmouth home and Nissan Leaf. Farber paid the project’s developer, South Portland’s ReVision Energy, about $3,400/kilowatt to own six kilowatts of the farm’s output for the duration of the 25-year lease he signed with property owner Maine Idyll Motor Court —maybe for longer, if the panels hold up. He can take his share with him if he moves within Central Maine Power’s service area or sell it if he moves out of range. His electricity bills have dwindled to as low as $22 per month and, by 2027, he expects to recoup his investment, a lag time he’s ok with. “There’s a significant amount of, as my brother the economist would say, psychic income associated with doing this,” Farber says. “Burning dead dinosaurs is bad for all of us.”