Chilton owners Jen and Jared Levin offer tips on how furniture can help you Hygge up your home this winter.

In recent years, Hygge (pronounced “Hoo-guh”) — the Danish notion of coziness, comfort, and well-being — has captivated the national imagination. Books like Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living have become New York Times best sellers. Hygge-themed guides to cooking, fashion, décor, beauty, and even parenting have flooded store shelves. And hygge-branded retreats and Airbnbs now abound.

Jen and Jared Levin, owners of Chilton in Freeport and Scarborough, understand the appeal. They moved to Maine from Manhattan with their three kids in pursuit of a simpler, slower lifestyle and the space to find the kind of contentedness hygge embodies. “We wanted to enjoy more time together as a family and feel more connected with nature,” Jen says. “It seems like Maine is a destination for so many who want those qualities in their lives too.”

To help facilitate hygge vibes, the Levins have focused on developing Shaker and Scandinavian-inspired pieces “that make a living space into a snug, calm sanctuary away from the chaotic world, ” Jen says. As winter approaches and we all clamor for cozy, the couple offers tips on selecting furnishings that cultivate those snowed-in-by-the-fire feels.